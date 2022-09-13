What is THC-P?



Tetrahydrocannabiphorol is a Phytocannabinoid, one of the hundreds of active compounds that cannabis plants produce in their resinous trichomes. Scientists have identified almost 150 of these chemicals to date, and THC-P is a relatively new cannabinoid on the list. The beneficial compounds in cannabis include cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. However, cannabinoids are especially renowned for their medicinal benefits.



Is THC-P Natural?

Yes, THC-P is an all naturally occurring compound within Cannabis. It is one of 140 phytocannabinoids founds in cannabis.



What are the Effects of THC-P?

THC-P is a more pronounced version of THC (Delta-9). It's stronger and highly psychoactive.



About Primo Hit THC-P

Primo Hit CannaHemp Co was founded with one simple goal, to heal. We believe it all starts with cannabinoid research to ensure all products are both pure and effective. We use custom engineered cannabinoid blends and the latest technology to provide the most advance formulations on the market. Primo products are all-natural, plant based and bursting with nutrients. Cannabinoids derived from the hemp plant and CBD. Our advanced history in the Hemp and CBD industries have allowed us to innovate while focusing our priorities on purity, quality and safety.



“This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. *



**PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY**