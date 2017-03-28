Primo Hit Maui Waui THC-O Vape Cartridges (Sativa)
THC-O or THC-O Acetate is a newly introduced synthesized cannabinoid that is 2 times more potent than Delta-9 THC. It provides you with a powerful mental and physical high, happiness and relaxation. You can expect to experience much stronger effects compared with ones coming from other cannabinoids such as Delta-8 or Delta-10. The feeling you receive from THC-O is twice as long as the effects you would feel compared to Delta-8.
How is THC-O made?
THC-O is derived from Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the predecessor to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) before it’s decarboxylated. Chemists can produce THC-O by applying THCA to a blend of sulfuric acid and acetic anhydride, which is why the cannabinoid is classified as synthetic. When heat is applied to this combination of chemicals, a chemical reaction occurs that changes the molecular structure of THCA to make it phenomenally potent.
THC-O BENEFITS:
Mind and Body Experience
Psychedelic
Relaxation / Stress Reducer
Strong Buzz
Happiness
Spiritual Compound
Pain Relief
Sleep Support
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.*
**PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY**
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
