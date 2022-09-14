What is THC-O?

THC-O or THC-O Acetate is a newly introduced synthesized cannabinoid that is 2 times more potent than Delta-9 THC. It provides you with a powerful mental and physical high, happiness and relaxation. You can expect to experience much stronger effects compared with ones coming from other cannabinoids such as Delta-8 or Delta-10. The feeling you receive from THC-O is twice as long as the effects you would feel compared to Delta-8.



How is THC-O made?

THC-O is derived from Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the predecessor to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) before it’s decarboxylated. Chemists can produce THC-O by applying THCA to a blend of sulfuric acid and acetic anhydride, which is why the cannabinoid is classified as synthetic. When heat is applied to this combination of chemicals, a chemical reaction occurs that changes the molecular structure of THCA to make it phenomenally potent.



THC-O BENEFITS:

Mind and Body Experience

Psychedelic

Relaxation / Stress Reducer

Strong Buzz

Happiness

Spiritual Compound

Pain Relief

Sleep Support



*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.*



**PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY**