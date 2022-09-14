Primo Hit Strawnana Haze THC-O Vape Cartridges (Sativa)
Product rating:
About this product
What is THC-O?
THC-O or THC-O Acetate is a newly introduced synthesized cannabinoid that is 2 times more potent than Delta-9 THC. It provides you with a powerful mental and physical high, happiness and relaxation. You can expect to experience much stronger effects compared with ones coming from other cannabinoids such as Delta-8 or Delta-10. The feeling you receive from THC-O is twice as long as the effects you would feel compared to Delta-8.
How is THC-O made?
THC-O is derived from Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the predecessor to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) before it’s decarboxylated. Chemists can produce THC-O by applying THCA to a blend of sulfuric acid and acetic anhydride, which is why the cannabinoid is classified as synthetic. When heat is applied to this combination of chemicals, a chemical reaction occurs that changes the molecular structure of THCA to make it phenomenally potent.
THC-O BENEFITS:
Mind and Body Experience
Psychedelic
Relaxation / Stress Reducer
Strong Buzz
Happiness
Spiritual Compound
Pain Relief
Sleep Support
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.*
**PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY**
THC-O or THC-O Acetate is a newly introduced synthesized cannabinoid that is 2 times more potent than Delta-9 THC. It provides you with a powerful mental and physical high, happiness and relaxation. You can expect to experience much stronger effects compared with ones coming from other cannabinoids such as Delta-8 or Delta-10. The feeling you receive from THC-O is twice as long as the effects you would feel compared to Delta-8.
How is THC-O made?
THC-O is derived from Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the predecessor to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) before it’s decarboxylated. Chemists can produce THC-O by applying THCA to a blend of sulfuric acid and acetic anhydride, which is why the cannabinoid is classified as synthetic. When heat is applied to this combination of chemicals, a chemical reaction occurs that changes the molecular structure of THCA to make it phenomenally potent.
THC-O BENEFITS:
Mind and Body Experience
Psychedelic
Relaxation / Stress Reducer
Strong Buzz
Happiness
Spiritual Compound
Pain Relief
Sleep Support
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.*
**PLEASE ENJOY RESPONSIBLY**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Primo Hit CannaHemp®
Wholesale Pricing Directly to you!
Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, & Delta-10 THC | THC-O | THC-P | HHC | Cartridges | Disposables | Gummies | CBD Flower (bulk) | Delta-8 Flower (bulk) | Delta-10 Flower (bulk) | THC-O Flower (bulk) | HHC Flower (bulk) | Hemp & Cannabis Seeds |
Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, & Delta-10 THC | THC-O | THC-P | HHC | Cartridges | Disposables | Gummies | CBD Flower (bulk) | Delta-8 Flower (bulk) | Delta-10 Flower (bulk) | THC-O Flower (bulk) | HHC Flower (bulk) | Hemp & Cannabis Seeds |