Primo Vibes makes it easier than ever to enjoy the Holistic Benefits of All Natural Hemp with our Water Soluble Tinctures, available in a range of options to meet every preference, each formulated with Full Spectrum, All Natural Hemp-derived extracts. Choose from great flavors, including: uplifting Vanilla, refreshing Mint, or classic Natural Hemp, all with 500 mg of Nano-CBD per bottle.



Our Holistic Water Soluble Tinctures are a cut above the rest thanks to the nano-emulsified CBD we use in our formulations, increasing bioavailability and helping the body to absorb the Cannabinoids more efficiently. Each bottle of Primo Vibes Water Soluble Tincture holds a total of 30 ml and 500mg of Cannabinoids, enough for a month’s worth of once-daily doses at the suggested 1 ml serving size, offering 16.6mg/ml of Nano-CBD in every dropper-full.



There are a wide range of ways to use our Full Spectrum CBD-infused Tinctures, such as adding to beverages – both hot and cold – quickly dissolving for an All Natural Boost. Water Soluble Tinctures can also be taken sublingually: held under the tongue for more direct absorption into the body. Add our Tinctures to your favorite recipes for a delicious new way to enjoy All Natural, Hemp-derived CBD!



Like all Primo Vibes Wellness Alternatives, our Water Soluble Tinctures are made with only the highest quality ingredients, featuring All Natural Hemp grown right here in the USA. Order your Water Soluble CBD Tincture today to experience the power of Full-Spectrum Hemp, and remember: for Holistic Support you can trust, make the natural choice with Primo Vibes!

