Made using only nature’s best all natural, Vegan, and Gluten-Free ingredients, our Strawberry Delta 8 Gummies 50 mg strength makes it easier than ever to find your ideal amount of Hemp-derived Cannabinoids. With 40 tasty pieces per bottle, totaling 2000 mg, there are more than enough to share with friends to elevate your next gathering, making Primo Vibes not only effective, but economical as well!
Keeping our customers’ safety in mind, every batch of Delta 8 50 mg Gummies is 3rd Party Lab Tested for strength and purity, just like all of our Alternative Health and Wellness Products, so you can rest easy knowing you have a product you can trust.
Just like our other Alternative Health and Wellness Products, Primo Vibes’ Delta 8 50 mg Gummies are made from American grown, freshly harvested, non-GMO Hemp, and 3rd Party Lab Tested for potency and purity.
Primo Vibes makes getting your ideal amount of daily Cannabinoids fast and simple thanks to our precisely measured and dosed edibles, each featuring an exact amount of Delta 8. Take the guesswork out of getting your daily dose of Cannabinoids with Primo Vibes Delta 8 50 mg Gummies!
Delta 8 Gummies - 50mg Strawberry
Primo VibesGummies
About this brand
Primo Vibes
Primo Vibes is the leader in Alternative Wellness, offering a diverse collection of Hemp-infused Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals and more. Our All Natural options are crafted with Vegan-friendly and Gluten-Free ingredients, and 3rd Party Lab-tested so you know you always have a trustworthy option when you choose Primo Vibes.
