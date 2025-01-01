About this product
When looking for top quality Delta 9 edibles, look no further than Primo Vibe’s Indica Live Rosin Gummies! Our tasty Mixed Fruit flavor gummies are an easy and hassle free on-the-go alternative to other Live Rosin hemp products.
Indica strains are known for their relaxing and sleep promoting effects for many individuals. Perfect for those looking for an alternative product to help them slow down, these gummies can help you unwind from a hectic day or catch some much needed Zzz’s. And with 15MG of hemp derived Delta 9 THC per gummy, those goals are literally in the palm of your hand!
Unlike traditional gummies, the process used to extract live rosin gummies does not use chemical processes or solvents. This extraction method also helps preserve terpenes and the cannabinoids found within the trichomes. Primo Vibe’s Hemp Derived Indica Delta 9 Live Rosin Gummies only use quality ingredients and undergo rigorous quality control measures to ensure we are offering a premium product. Once you try our Indica gummies, it is easy to see why we beat the competition.
Delta 9 Rosin Gummies - Indica Terpenes
Primo VibesGummies
About this brand
Primo Vibes
Primo Vibes is the leader in Alternative Wellness, offering a diverse collection of Hemp-infused Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals and more. Our All Natural options are crafted with Vegan-friendly and Gluten-Free ingredients, and 3rd Party Lab-tested so you know you always have a trustworthy option when you choose Primo Vibes.
