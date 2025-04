Derived from American grown hemp, Primo Vibe’s Sativa Live Rosin gummies offer a full serving size in a tasty bite-size alternative to other hemp products. Our Mixed Fruit flavored gummy is a perfect fit for those wanting to incorporate Delta 9 THC into their daily routine in an easy and delicious way!



Sativa strains are known for their energizing effects on most individuals. With 15 MG of Hemp Derived Delta 9 per gummy, this is the perfect addition to those weekend cleaning routines or digging into that new hobby you’ve been wanting to try.



Unlike traditional gummies, the process used to make live rosin gummies does not use chemical solvents, yielding a cleaner extract. This extraction method also helps preserve terpenes and the cannabinoids found within the trichomes, meaning a superior Hemp product.

