Prism Concentrates was founded in 2018 by a team of creative and passionate extraction experts who shared a singular vision, to elevate the cannabis experience.



Our concentrates showcase bold flavors and robust terpene profiles simply not found in other extracted cannabis products. Prism’s high potency provides consumers with elevated levels of therapeutic cannabinoids and terpenes, and that makes our products more efficient, by using less to achieve the same level of effect. We are all about providing robust and flavorful effects, on your terms. Defy convention and set your own course with Prism Concentrates.