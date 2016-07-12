Progressive Treatment Solutions
707 Headband Live Disposable 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
(0.3mL) This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most users feeling “heady” and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.
707 effects
Reported by real people like you
303 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
