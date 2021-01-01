About this product

The In the 5th Degree Concentrates Cartridge utilizes Dual-Quartz rods wrapped in Titanium coils to vaporize wax, oils and similar concentrates. The smart technology of your In the 5th Degree device will automatically heat to optimal temperature, or use the variable voltage settings to customize your experience.



To use your Concentrates Cartridge, twist off the mouthpiece and add wax concentrates to the basin. Replace the mouthpiece and drop the magnetic cartridge into the recessed chamber. The In the 5th Degree device has three available voltage settings: 4V, 4.5V and 5V. To customize the voltage setting, push the activation button twice. You will see the lights below the activation button begin to cycle, with one light being the lowest setting and all three being the highest setting. When the glowing lights correspond with your selection, press the activation button once. Once you have chosen your voltage, simply press the activation button and puff!