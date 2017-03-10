Prūf Cultivar
About this product
LSD has earned its place in our most core lineup of plants. It’s a maximal, high oil, terpene diverse plant that produces massive flowers speckled with variegated colors. We inherited this cutting from our old grower, and its history is a complete mystery, but its look, smell and most importantly, the effect is the stuff of legends.
Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 7.66
Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 5.50 mg/g
THC: 23.7-37.8% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Lemon, Citrus, Fuel
Effects: Euphoric, Creativity, Uplifting
Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 7.66
Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 5.50 mg/g
THC: 23.7-37.8% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Lemon, Citrus, Fuel
Effects: Euphoric, Creativity, Uplifting
LSD effects
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!