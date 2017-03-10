About this product

LSD has earned its place in our most core lineup of plants. It’s a maximal, high oil, terpene diverse plant that produces massive flowers speckled with variegated colors. We inherited this cutting from our old grower, and its history is a complete mystery, but its look, smell and most importantly, the effect is the stuff of legends.



Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 7.66

Secondary terpene: Alpha-Pinene / Beta-Pinene 5.50 mg/g

THC: 23.7-37.8% | CBD: <LOQ%

Flavors: Lemon, Citrus, Fuel

Effects: Euphoric, Creativity, Uplifting