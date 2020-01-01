PSI Labs is a full-service cannabis testing laboratory, devoted to research, advocacy and quality control testing within the retail cannabis industry. Using the most advanced techniques in analytical chemistry, PSI Labs provides a full host of cannabis testing services, allowing Michigan provisioning centers and patients assurance that their products are of the highest quality. We provide potency testing and safety compliance screening services for provisioning centers, growers, cannabis-infused product producers and patients. Our services include cannabinoid and terpenoid profiling, mold, mildew, fungus and pesticide screening, residual solvent screening and mycotoxin screening. PSI Labs also offers individualized consultation services. PSI Labs provides comprehensive services for sophisticated caregivers, provisioning centers, edibles producers, volume growers and breeders, who require the expertise of an advanced laboratory.