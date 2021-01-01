About this product

The world's first chamber preheat vape device! The Bite from Pucker features a patented heated chamber coil, which heats the 510 cartridge uniformly from below and all sides. Uniform heating means no more wasted product! Both 0.5 and 1 ml cartridges can be used interchangeably. The unique shape and small size makes the Bite comfortable to hold in the hand as well as easy to fit in any pocket for quick storage. Equipped with four different temperature settings to assure the proper heat of the vape.



Features:



Durable full metal alloy construction to fit 510 cartridge

Preheated chamber function. The 510 cartridge is heated from below and all sides due to the patented design of the heated chamber coil

Four temperature settings: 2.8v, 3.2v, 3.6v, 4.0v

700mah battery capacity

Heated chamber diameter: fits 510-tread cartridge

Magnetic atomizer. There are 2 magnetic connectors for both 0.5 and 1 ml cartridges

Convenient battery life indicator on top for easy reading

Easy one-button operation for all preheating and firing

Ergonomic Palm curve design, easy to carry and fits in pocket

Dimensions: 1.41" x 2.28"

Weight: 1.70 oz



Package Includes



1*700mah battery

1*magnetic connector (1.0ml)

1*magnetic connector (0.5ml)

1*micro-USB charger

1*user manual



