About this product

A new and improved design! The shape of the Blo dry herb vape is ergonomically designed to feel good in your hand as you vape. The soft touch texture makes it easy to hold. We have improved the performance of the fully ceramic chamber. A 1600 mAh battery with circuity that protects from overcharging. Blo offers 5 temperature settings to assure proper heat not to burn the contents. The performance is great and the design delivers an amazing vape experience.



Features:



Wide ceramic deep oven (0.6g capacity)

Rapid 20 sec heat-up time

Five temperature levels (356F, 374F, 392F, 410F, 428F) to assure proper temperature for vape.

Removeable magnetic mouthpiece with built-in glass

USB mini charging port

Optimal airflow ports

One button operation

1600 MAH

Dimensions: 14.5cm x 4.6cm x 2.6cm

Weight: 2.65 oz



Package Includes:



1*1600 mAh battery

1*tweezers

1*packing tool

1*cleaning brush

1*strainer

1*glass airway

1*wall adaptor

1*micro-USB charger

1*user manual