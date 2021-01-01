Loading…
Logo for the brand Pucker Vapes

Pucker Vapes

Pucker Kiss Vape

About this product

The Kiss from Pucker features an easy one button usage design. It is compatible to be used with all 510 cartridges. Easily twist the bottom dial to change voltage levels and enjoy!

Features:

Variable voltage output (3.3V-4.8V)
Pre-heat function
900mah battery capacity
Easy one-button operation
Compatible with all 510 cartridges
USB charging adapter included
Dimensions: 4.5" x 0.5"
Weight: 1.45 oz

Package Includes

1*900mah battery
1*micro-USB charger
