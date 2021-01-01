About this product

Electric dab rig that can be used with flower or wax. Includes a titanium/quartz pot for wax mode and a ceramic pot for flower mode. Strong, removable, 2200 mAh battery with circuity to prevent overcharging. Quick heat up time. The MotherPucker automatically identifies the heat mode for proper selection of temperature (real-time temperature control).



Features:



Battery capacity: 2200 mah

Removable 18350 battery

Wax and flower modes

Real-time temperature control can be adjusted to load size

Vibrates when desired temperature is reached

All accessories can be disassembled for easy cleaning

Padded carry case to hold unit and all accessories

Ergonomically designed for hand comfort

Dimensions: 6.75” x 3.5”

Weight: 9.30 oz



Includes:



1*loading tool

1*cotton swab

1*USB cable

1*AC adapter

1*glass attachment

1*carb cap

1*atomizer cover

1*ceramic bowl

1*atomizer

1*base

1*instruction manual