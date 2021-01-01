Pucker Vapes
About this product
Electric dab rig that can be used with flower or wax. Includes a titanium/quartz pot for wax mode and a ceramic pot for flower mode. Strong, removable, 2200 mAh battery with circuity to prevent overcharging. Quick heat up time. The MotherPucker automatically identifies the heat mode for proper selection of temperature (real-time temperature control).
Features:
Battery capacity: 2200 mah
Removable 18350 battery
Wax and flower modes
Real-time temperature control can be adjusted to load size
Vibrates when desired temperature is reached
All accessories can be disassembled for easy cleaning
Padded carry case to hold unit and all accessories
Ergonomically designed for hand comfort
Dimensions: 6.75” x 3.5”
Weight: 9.30 oz
Includes:
1*loading tool
1*cotton swab
1*USB cable
1*AC adapter
1*glass attachment
1*carb cap
1*atomizer cover
1*ceramic bowl
1*atomizer
1*base
1*instruction manual
