About this product
Pocket Pucker is a small, handheld, portable e-rig offering a one button operation with 3 temperature controls to vaporize your extract from a ceramic dish. All parts are removable for easy cleaning. The Pocket Pucker may be tiny in size, but it is huge in performance!
Features:
Compact size
3 temperature settings (536F, 608F, 662F)
10 second auto preheat
1350 mAh battery
USB-C cable charging
Unique design glass bubbler
All ceramic heating atomizer
Dimensions: 1.97" x 1.16" x 5"
Weight: 3.75 oz
Package includes:
1*1350 mAh vaporizer
1*USB-C cable
1*O ring
1*user manual
