About this product

The Surge by Pucker allows you to control how much airflow you allow through the device with each hit. Simply turn the dial to open or close the airway. Featuring either manual or 15 second sesh-mode and auto shutoff, this little vape packs a big punch.



Features:



1200 mAh full quartz atomizer

Non-combustible, coil-less chamber

Glass mouthpiece

Splash proof

Replaceable quartz chamber

Adjustable airflow

Manual mode or15 second sesh-mode

4 temperature settings for different sized dabs

Fancy LED bar to indicate temperature setting

6.5 minute auto-shutoff safety feature

Convenient USB-C charge

Package Includes:



1*1200 mAh Surge vape

2*Full quartz atomizer

1*USB-C charger

1*Packing tool

5*Q-tips

5*O rings

2*Alcohol pads