The Surge by Pucker allows you to control how much airflow you allow through the device with each hit. Simply turn the dial to open or close the airway. Featuring either manual or 15 second sesh-mode and auto shutoff, this little vape packs a big punch.
Features:
1200 mAh full quartz atomizer
Non-combustible, coil-less chamber
Glass mouthpiece
Splash proof
Replaceable quartz chamber
Adjustable airflow
Manual mode or15 second sesh-mode
4 temperature settings for different sized dabs
Fancy LED bar to indicate temperature setting
6.5 minute auto-shutoff safety feature
Convenient USB-C charge
Package Includes:
1*1200 mAh Surge vape
2*Full quartz atomizer
1*USB-C charger
1*Packing tool
5*Q-tips
5*O rings
2*Alcohol pads
