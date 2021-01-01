About this product

The Draw by Pucker is the perfect companion for dry herb sessions. This eye catching device features a glass water chamber for cooling the smoke and removing the ash. The spring-loaded sliding mesh bowl can be adjusted to hold 0.5 to 1 gram of flower. Simply pack the bowl, light up and enjoy! Once the bowl is lit, it stays lit.



Features:



Stainless steel body

Glass water chamber with fill line

Adjustable 0.5 to 1 gram bowl

Push button to open top cap

Magnetic cap bowl cover

Easy to disassemble and clean

Dimensions: 14.5cm x 2cm x2cm

Weight: 4.30 oz



Package Includes:



1*The Draw dry herb water pipe

Filling and cleaning tools

User manual