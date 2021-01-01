Pucker Vapes
About this product
The Pucker Wasp is a small, discrete, way to enjoy wax concentrates anywhere. It is the perfect wax pen for those looking for a simple way to enjoy wax on the go. At just under 4 inches long, this tiny device is loaded with features including a ceramic heating chamber, pyrex glass top, and three voltage settings that can be reached all with an easy one button operation. Try it to see what the "buzz" is all about!
Features:
Convenient one button design
Small, portable, and easy to conceal
Preheat function
Three variable voltage settings: 3.0v, 3.7v, 4.2v to assure proper temperature
LED display
450mah battery capacity
Ceramic heating chamber
Pyrex glass top
Dimensions: 3.75" x 0.5" x 0.75"
Weight: 1.35 oz
Package Includes
1*450mah battery
1*micro-USB charger
