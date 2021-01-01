About this product

The Pucker Wasp is a small, discrete, way to enjoy wax concentrates anywhere. It is the perfect wax pen for those looking for a simple way to enjoy wax on the go. At just under 4 inches long, this tiny device is loaded with features including a ceramic heating chamber, pyrex glass top, and three voltage settings that can be reached all with an easy one button operation. Try it to see what the "buzz" is all about!



Features:



Convenient one button design

Small, portable, and easy to conceal

Preheat function

Three variable voltage settings: 3.0v, 3.7v, 4.2v to assure proper temperature

LED display

450mah battery capacity

Ceramic heating chamber

Pyrex glass top

Dimensions: 3.75" x 0.5" x 0.75"

Weight: 1.35 oz



Package Includes



1*450mah battery

1*micro-USB charger