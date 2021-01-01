About this product
- The Charged gummy is a 100mg product
that has been fortified with Guarana Extract and Green Coffee bean extract.
These adaptogens are not only a natural source of caffeine but are also a
great source of antioxidants and have many benefits aside from the caffeine
content.
About this brand
Pucks Cannabis Confections
Pucks cannabis confections was founded in Prescott Valley, Az in 2016. We are most well known for our German style or Black Forest gummies. Every single product is made completely from scratch using our recipes developed to work specifically with Cannabis not just for flavor but for the delivery of Cannabinoids.