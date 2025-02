Peach Mango traditionally pulled taffy with 100mg of THC is a flavorful and potent treat that blends the tropical sweetness of ripe peaches and juicy mangoes with the calming effects of cannabis. Crafted using the traditional method of pulling, this taffy has a soft, chewy texture and a glossy finish. Each bite delivers a burst of fruity flavor with a smooth, tangy sweetness, while the 10mg of THC per piece provides a potent dose for those seeking a relaxing or euphoric experience. Perfect for those who enjoy an indulgent, flavorful candy with the added benefit of THC, ideal for both experienced users and those looking to relax.

read more