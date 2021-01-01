About this product
Our take on the famous cactus candy and a true desert delight made with Nopal cactus and yellow peach both harvested at the peak season. This flavor is sure not to disappoint even the most adventurous!
About this brand
Pucks Cannabis Confections
Pucks cannabis confections was founded in Prescott Valley, Az in 2016. We are most well known for our German style or Black Forest gummies. Every single product is made completely from scratch using our recipes developed to work specifically with Cannabis not just for flavor but for the delivery of Cannabinoids.