Sour Apple Taffy infused with 100 mg of THC offers a deliciously tangy and sweet treat that balances both the flavors and effects. Each piece contains 10 mg of THC, delivering a controlled, precise dose for easy consumption. The taffy itself is chewy and smooth, with a vibrant, sour apple flavor that’s both tart and sweet, offering a satisfying sour punch followed by the smooth sweetness of a classic taffy. Perfect for those who enjoy edibles with a bit of extra zing, this candy allows you to experience both a flavorful sensation and a gradual, relaxing cannabis high with a manageable dosage.

read more