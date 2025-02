Strawberry Margherita Taffy infused with 100 mg of THC provides a unique twist on a classic flavor combination. Each piece contains 10 mg of THC, offering a precise and manageable dose. The candy has a soft, chewy texture that melts in your mouth, delivering a sweet, juicy strawberry flavor with a refreshing hint of lime and a subtle touch of salty, margarita-like zest. It’s the perfect balance of fruity sweetness, and tangy lime, making it a fun and flavorful edible. The 10 mg dose per piece ensures a smooth, controlled experience as you enjoy both the flavor and the relaxing effects of THC.

