About this product
Our first gummy ever produced and by far a classic! This gummy is accented with champagne and summer watermelon flavor. The Watermelon has many awards multiple times at Cannabis Cups and is a local favorite.
About this brand
Pucks Cannabis Confections
Pucks cannabis confections was founded in Prescott Valley, Az in 2016. We are most well known for our German style or Black Forest gummies. Every single product is made completely from scratch using our recipes developed to work specifically with Cannabis not just for flavor but for the delivery of Cannabinoids.