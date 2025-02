Watermelon Sorbet Taffy infused with 100 mg of THC offers a refreshing, fruity experience in each piece. With 10 mg of THC per taffy, it’s perfect for those seeking a flavorful and balanced edible. The taffy has a smooth, chewy texture and bursts with the sweet, juicy taste of ripe watermelon, complemented by a subtle, cooling sorbet-like finish. The candy’s light, refreshing flavor provides a satisfying treat, while the THC gives a relaxing and gradual high. With each piece delivering a precise dose, it's an ideal option for those who want to enjoy both the taste of summer and a mellow cannabis experience.

