PUFF Xtrax 2 gram Fantastix THC-O Blue Razz Fruit Flavored Disposable Vape is a 2 gram and 2mL potent THCO Hybrid that's bursting with delicious Blue Razz flavor. Fantastix 2G THC-O Blue Razz Disposables are perfect for users that aren't fond of the traditional herb taste of D8, HHC & THC-O products. Our disposables are convenient and ready to go while offering a relaxing, calming, euphoric experience. Senses of calm and ease will transcend both mind and body, making it an excellent choice when you just need a little peace and quiet. In addition to the mellowing nature of the THC-O adds an extra boost that’ll get you feeling extra good… If you’re ready for a new experience try a Puff Xtrax Fantastix 2 Gram THC-O disposable today, you’ll be happy you did!



Features:



2mL/2000mg per Disposable

Flavor: Blue Razz

Strain: Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calming

Aroma: One of a kind Blue Razz Flavored Terpenes

2mL/2000mg per Disposable

100% Premium Hemp Derived THC-O Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: THC-O Distillate, Terpenes

