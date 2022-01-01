About this product
PUFF Xtrax 2 gram Fantastix THC-O Blue Razz Fruit Flavored Disposable Vape is a 2 gram and 2mL potent THCO Hybrid that's bursting with delicious Blue Razz flavor. Fantastix 2G THC-O Blue Razz Disposables are perfect for users that aren't fond of the traditional herb taste of D8, HHC & THC-O products. Our disposables are convenient and ready to go while offering a relaxing, calming, euphoric experience. Senses of calm and ease will transcend both mind and body, making it an excellent choice when you just need a little peace and quiet. In addition to the mellowing nature of the THC-O adds an extra boost that’ll get you feeling extra good… If you’re ready for a new experience try a Puff Xtrax Fantastix 2 Gram THC-O disposable today, you’ll be happy you did!
Features:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Blue Razz
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calming
Aroma: One of a kind Blue Razz Flavored Terpenes
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
100% Premium Hemp Derived THC-O Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: THC-O Distillate, Terpenes
Features:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Blue Razz
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calming
Aroma: One of a kind Blue Razz Flavored Terpenes
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
100% Premium Hemp Derived THC-O Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: THC-O Distillate, Terpenes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PUFF Xtrax
PUFF XTRAX is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. PUFF EXTRACTS also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our PUFF XTRAX D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp