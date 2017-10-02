HHC Stix 2G Disposable Vape: Afgooey | Puff Xtrax
by Puff Xtrax
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Afgooey HHC 2 gram Disposable Vape by Puff Xtrax is a Indica dominant strain that is a cross between Afghani and Maui Haze. Puff Xtrax's Afgooey 2G disposable vape features a terpene profile that's earthy, piney and woody. Afgooey is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy.
Features of the HHC Disposable Vape Afgooey:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Afgooey
Strain: Indica
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Clarity
Aroma: Earthy, Piney & Woody
Premium Hemp Derived HHC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes
Features of the HHC Disposable Vape Afgooey:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Afgooey
Strain: Indica
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Clarity
Aroma: Earthy, Piney & Woody
Premium Hemp Derived HHC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes
About this strain
Afgooey is a potent indica marijuana strain strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. Afgooey features some uplifting and creative qualities, but this strain also delivers relaxing and sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgooey may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.
Afgooey effects
Reported by real people like you
275 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Puff Xtrax
Puff Xtrax is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. Puff Extracts also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our Puff Xtrax D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp