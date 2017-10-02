Afgooey HHC 2 gram Disposable Vape by Puff Xtrax is a Indica dominant strain that is a cross between Afghani and Maui Haze. Puff Xtrax's Afgooey 2G disposable vape features a terpene profile that's earthy, piney and woody. Afgooey is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy.



Features of the HHC Disposable Vape Afgooey:



2mL/2000mg per Disposable

Flavor: Afgooey

Strain: Indica

Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Clarity

Aroma: Earthy, Piney & Woody

Premium Hemp Derived HHC Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes