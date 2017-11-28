HHC Stix 2G Disposable Vape: Durban Poison | Puff Xtrax
About this product
Features of the HHC Disposable Vape Durban Poison:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Durban Poison
Strain: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Energetic, Focused, Uplifting
Aroma: Sweet, Citrus, Spicy
Premium Hemp Derived HHC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes
About this strain
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
Durban Poison effects
