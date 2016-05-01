HHC Stix 2G Disposable Vape: Headband | Puff Xtrax
by Puff Xtrax
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Headband HHC Stix 2 gram Disposable Vape by Puff Xtrax: A potent 2G and 2mL HHC Hybrid strain that is a cross between cannabis power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. This heady hybrid gets its name from reported effects of a light pressure around the head similar to that of a headband. Puff Xtrax's Headband features smooth & creamy that's accented by flavors of lemons and diesel.
Features:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Headband
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Creative
Aroma: Lemon, Diesel, Creamy
Premium Hemp Derived HHC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes
About this strain
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,831 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Puff Xtrax
Puff Xtrax is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. Puff Extracts also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our Puff Xtrax D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp