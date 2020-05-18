PUFF XTRAX | Dank Doobies Delta-8 Pre-Rolls: GELATO (7pk)
About this product
An indica dominant hybrid strain known for its mellow physical relaxation, yet not to the point of couch-lock. Mental clarity is enhanced to stay productive and creative throughout the day. Our Gelato Pre-Rolls have a sweet berry flavor with a creamy finish.
Puff GELATO Delta 8 Pre-Rolls Features:
Flavor: GELATO
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric
Aroma: Sweet Berry flavor with a Creamy Finish
7-Qty Pre-Rolls
3500mg Total
500mg per Pre-Roll
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Flower
Rolled & Covered in Kief
Zig-Zag Rolling Paper
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Ingredients: 100% Premium Hemp Flower, Hemp-Derived Delta-8, CBD Kief, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
7-Qty Delta-8 Gelato Pre-Rolls
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
