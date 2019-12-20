PUFF XTRAX | Dank Doobies Delta-8 Pre-Rolls: MIMOSA (7pk)
About this product
A sativa dominant strain that’ll give you a jumpstart in the morning, and a focused, clear-headed day. Mimosa is a relatively-new, interesting cross between Purple Punch and Clementine strains. The delicious fruity, citrus flavor naturally produces a happy mood, with uplifted feelings with energizing, motivating, and engaging effects.
Puff MIMOSA Delta 8 Pre-Rolls Features:
Flavor: MIMOSA
Strain: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic
Aroma: Tropical, Fruity, Citrus, Sour, Sweet
7-Qty Pre-Rolls
3500mg Total
500mg per Pre-Roll
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Flower
Rolled & Covered in Kief
Zig-Zag Rolling Paper
Packaged in a High-Quality Glass Jar
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Ingredients: 100% Premium Hemp Flower, Hemp-Derived Delta-8, CBD Kief, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
7-Qty Delta-8 Mimosa Pre-Rolls
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.
Mimosa effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with