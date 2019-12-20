PUFF XTRAX - DANK Doobies Delta 8 Pre-Rolls: MIMOSA



A sativa dominant strain that’ll give you a jumpstart in the morning, and a focused, clear-headed day. Mimosa is a relatively-new, interesting cross between Purple Punch and Clementine strains. The delicious fruity, citrus flavor naturally produces a happy mood, with uplifted feelings with energizing, motivating, and engaging effects.



Puff MIMOSA Delta 8 Pre-Rolls Features:



Flavor: MIMOSA

Strain: Sativa

Terpene Profile: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic

Aroma: Tropical, Fruity, Citrus, Sour, Sweet

7-Qty Pre-Rolls

3500mg Total

500mg per Pre-Roll

100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Flower

Rolled & Covered in Kief

Zig-Zag Rolling Paper

Packaged in a High-Quality Glass Jar

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Ingredients: 100% Premium Hemp Flower, Hemp-Derived Delta-8, CBD Kief, Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



7-Qty Delta-8 Mimosa Pre-Rolls

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



﻿Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



﻿Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.