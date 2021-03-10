PUFF XTRAX | Dank Doobies Delta-8 Pre-Rolls: OG KUSH (7pk)
About this product
Puff OG KUSH Delta 8 Pre-Rolls Features:
Flavor: OG KUSH
Strain: Indica
Terpene Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric
Aroma: Lemon, Pine, Kush
7-Qty Pre-Rolls
3500mg Total
500mg per Pre-Roll
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Flower
Rolled & Covered in Kief
Zig-Zag Rolling Paper
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Ingredients: 100% Premium Hemp Flower, Hemp-Derived Delta-8, CBD Kief, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
7-QTY Delta-8 OG KUSH Pre-Rolls
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with