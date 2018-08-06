PUFF XTRAX | Delta-8 Dank Carts Vape Cartridge: Orange Cookies
About this product
Features:
Flavor: Orange Cookies
Strain: Indica dominant Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Soothing
Aroma: Tangy, strong, sweet orange zest with tropical fruit notes
1mL/1000mg per Cartridge
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil
CCELL® Coil Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty Delta-8 Orange Cookies Vape Cartridge
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Orange Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice with the renowned Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a flavor-packed strain that will remind you of a sweet and juicy tangerine. The effects of Orange Cookies are calming and long-lasting. Consumers who smoke Orange Cookies say it provides a euphoric and cerebral head buzz that leaves you in a happy mood while your body remains relaxed. Orange Cookies is 18% THC, making it a suitable strain choice for cannabis consumers of all experience levels. According to growers, this strain flowers into compact buds that appear lumpy with light green foliage. The average price of an ounce of Orange Cookies ranges from $12 to $17. The dominant terpene of Orange Cookies is Terpinolene. According to Leafly users, medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Orange Cookies was originally bred by Franchise Genetics.
Orange Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with