PUFF XTRAX | Delta-8 Dank Carts Vape Cartridge: Strawberry Gelato
by PUFF Xtrax
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
DANK Carts Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 (D8) Vape Cartridge by PUFF XTRAX is a popular sativa strain that's a cross between Strawberry Cookies x Acai Gelato strains, this D8 cartridge is a must try for any true admirer of fruity vapes. PUFF XTRAX Strawberry Gelato features a robust terpene profile with the juicy taste of strawberries and cream balanced by fresh herbal notes. Its uplifting mental clarity is enhanced to stay productive and creative throughout the day.
Features:
Flavor: Strawberry Gelato
Strain: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Productive, Uplifting, Creative, Euphoric
Aroma: Juicy taste of sweet strawberries and cream balanced by fresh herbal notes
1mL/1000mg per Cartridge
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil
CCELL® Coil Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty Delta-8 Strawberry Gelato Vape Cartridge
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Strawberry Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Tingly
14% of people report feeling tingly
Sleepy
14% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
14% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
PUFF Xtrax
PUFF XTRAX is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. PUFF EXTRACTS also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our PUFF XTRAX D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp