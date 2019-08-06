PUFF XTRAX | Delta-8 Dank Carts Vape Cartridge: Watermelon Zkittles
by PUFF Xtrax
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
DANK Carts Watermelon Zkittles Delta 8 (D8) Vape Cartridge by PUFF XTRAX is a potent indica strain that's a cross between the wildly popular Zkittlez and Watermelon strains. PUFF XTRAX Watermelon Zkittles features a robust terpene profile with a burst of juicy, sweet watermelon with subtle notes of earthy natural lemonades. Its quick to hit the head with a euphoric intellectual effect, pushing you into a relaxed state, crushing stress, anxiety and pain. It’s perfect after a long and busy day to help relax, or as a nighttime sedative to help put you to sleep.
Features:
Flavor: Watermelon Zkittles
Strain: Indica
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Happy, Sedative
Aroma: Burst of juicy, sweet watermelon with subtle notes of earthy natural lemonades.
1mL/1000mg per Cartridge
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil
CCELL® Coil Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty Delta-8 Watermelon Zkittles Vape Cartridge
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
37% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
PUFF Xtrax
PUFF XTRAX is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. PUFF EXTRACTS also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our PUFF XTRAX D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp