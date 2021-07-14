PUFF XTRAX | Delta-8 Dank Sour Belts: Blue Raspberry
About this product
We recommended refrigerating your gummies after opening and not storing them in a humid and or hot environment as they may mesh or melt together.
Features:
Flavor: Blue Raspberry
Candy Type: Sour Belts
250mg D8 THC per Pouch
25mg D8 THC per Sour Belt
10 Sour Belts per Pouch
No Earthy Hemp Aftertaste - Taste just like the real candy
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Distillate
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 25mg Delta 8 THC, and Plant-Derived Terpenes
Included:
1-Qty Pouch of (10) Delta-8 Sour Belts
Potent Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Click Here to View Lab Results
Dosage:
It’s strongly recommended to start with 1/2 gummy to experience how Delta 8 affects you. Since each person’s metabolism is different, some may find that a low dose will be more than enough to have achieve the desired result, while others may need a full gummy. Another factor to consider is the amount of time required for the gummy to be digested, which varies from person-to-person. For best results, consume the dose before eating, or eat the gummy with food, to facilitate the highest rate of absorption into your system. Until you understand how these Delta 8 gummies affect you, it’s best to wait at least 1-2 hours for effects to take place, before deciding to consume more, since a common issue is over-dosing due to the delayed effects when consuming edibles.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Raspberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with