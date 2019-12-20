Watermelon Delta 8 (D8) Sour Belts Candy Edibles by PUFF XTRAX deliver a potent 25mg of Delta-8 THC in a lip-puckering sour belt. PUFF XTRAX's D8 Watermelon Sour Belts are covered in a perfectly pucker-inducing sour sugar coating with no earthy hemp aftertaste. Our Delta 8 Sour Belts are guaranteed to deliver an intense sugar-high full of euphoria. You may not want to keep them around or the entire bag might be gone the next day! These D8 Sour Belts are GREAT for users with high cannabinoid tolerances as they are easy to pop a handful and eat as may as you want! However 25mg is still a strong dose for new users. We always recommend to cut D8 gummies in quarters or halves until tolerances are gauged.



We recommended refrigerating your gummies after opening and not storing them in a humid and or hot environment as they may mesh or melt together.



Features:



Flavor: Watermelon

Candy Type:Sour Belts

250mg D8 THC per Pouch

25mg D8 THC per Sour Belt

10 Sour Belts per Pouch

No Earthy Hemp Aftertaste - Taste just like the real candy

100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Distillate

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 25mg Delta 8 THC, and Plant-Derived Terpenes

Included:



1-Qty Pouch of (10) Delta-8 Sour Belts

Potent Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Click Here to View Lab Results



Dosage:



It’s strongly recommended to start with 1/2 gummy to experience how Delta 8 affects you. Since each person’s metabolism is different, some may find that a low dose will be more than enough to have achieve the desired result, while others may need a full gummy. Another factor to consider is the amount of time required for the gummy to be digested, which varies from person-to-person. For best results, consume the dose before eating, or eat the gummy with food, to facilitate the highest rate of absorption into your system. Until you understand how these Delta 8 gummies affect you, it’s best to wait at least 1-2 hours for effects to take place, before deciding to consume more, since a common issue is over-dosing due to the delayed effects when consuming edibles.



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.