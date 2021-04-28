PUFF XTRAX | Delta-8 Dank Stix Disposable Vape: Gorilla Glue
by PUFF Xtrax
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Dank Stix GSC Delta 8 (D8) Disposable Vape by PUFF XTRAX is a potent indica strain that's sweet and tasty as well as one of the most popular on the market. Girl Scout Cookies is a cross between the infamous OG Kush and Durban Poison. GSC features an intoxication terpene profile thats sweet, earthy and spicy with hints of pine. It’s great for any time you’re in need of strong pain relief, a little euphoria and the edge off of stress, but be ready for the couch!
Features:
Flavor: GSC (Girl Scout Cookies)
Strain: Indica
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Clarity
Aroma: Sweet, Earthy and Spicy w/ hints of Pine
1mL/1000mg per Disposable
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty Delta-8 GSC Dank Stix Disposable Vape
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
Features:
Flavor: GSC (Girl Scout Cookies)
Strain: Indica
Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Clarity
Aroma: Sweet, Earthy and Spicy w/ hints of Pine
1mL/1000mg per Disposable
100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty Delta-8 GSC Dank Stix Disposable Vape
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Two famous strains come together to create this high potency cultivar that will take you to flavor town. Coming from Advanced Seeds, Gorilla Blue crosses Original Glue with DJ Short’s Blueberry, offering smooth effects that keep you relaxed, but not overly stoned. The flavor and aroma profile lean toward the blueberry side of the spectrum, offering a sweet berry and anise terpene profile.
Gorilla Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
38% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PUFF Xtrax
PUFF XTRAX is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. PUFF EXTRACTS also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our PUFF XTRAX D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp