Dank Stix GSC Delta 8 (D8) Disposable Vape by PUFF XTRAX is a potent indica strain that's sweet and tasty as well as one of the most popular on the market. Girl Scout Cookies is a cross between the infamous OG Kush and Durban Poison. GSC features an intoxication terpene profile thats sweet, earthy and spicy with hints of pine. It’s great for any time you’re in need of strong pain relief, a little euphoria and the edge off of stress, but be ready for the couch!



Features:



Flavor: GSC (Girl Scout Cookies)

Strain: Indica

Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Calming, Clarity

Aroma: Sweet, Earthy and Spicy w/ hints of Pine

1mL/1000mg per Disposable

100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



1-Qty Delta-8 GSC Dank Stix Disposable Vape

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

