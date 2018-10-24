PUFF XTRAX | HHC Stix Disposable Vape: White Widow
About this product
Features:
Flavor: White Widow
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Uplifting, Motivating, Energizing, Calming
Aroma: Sweet, Citrusy, Earthy, Savory
1mL/1000mg per Disposable
100% Premium Hemp Derived HHC Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC Distillate & Terpenes
Click Here to View Lab Results
Included:
1-Qty HHC Stix White Widow Disposable Vape
Potent & Pure Guaranteed:
PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC/THC-O/HHC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.
Warning:
Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.
Disclaimer:
Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.
About this strain
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
White Widow effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with