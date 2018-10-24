PUFF Xtrax White Widow HHC Disposable Vape is a potent and balanced Hybrid strain. Our White Widow HHC Disposables are a perfect daytime strain with a calming uplift and focus. White Widow often creates full-body relaxation without causing couch lock. HHC is a hemp-derived compound, with effects similar to Delta-9, but without the negative side effects. Most HHC users report an enjoyable euphoric experience, with a nice stimulating mind/body buzz. The initial taste is sweet citrus, but it quickly gives way to more savory flavors of earth, pine wood, and flowers. Users have reported an increase in focus, alertness, stress-relief, and more. Kiss the daytime fatigue away with our White Widow HHC Disposables.



Features:



Flavor: White Widow

Strain: Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Uplifting, Motivating, Energizing, Calming

Aroma: Sweet, Citrusy, Earthy, Savory

1mL/1000mg per Disposable

100% Premium Hemp Derived HHC Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: HHC Distillate & Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



1-Qty HHC Stix White Widow Disposable Vape

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC/THC-O/HHC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

