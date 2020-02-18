PUFF Xtrax 2G THC-O Disposable Vape Wedding Cake is a potent 2 gram and 2mL THCO potent Indica-dominant Hybrid created by crossing Triangle Kush (Indica) and Animal Cookies (Hybrid). Wedding Cake THC-O Disposable is a rich indulgence featuring tangy and sour flavors with hints of creaminess. Convenient and ready to go while offering a relaxing, calming, euphoric experience. Senses of calm and ease will transcend both mind and body, making it an excellent choice when you just need a little peace and quiet. In addition to the mellowing nature, the THC-O adds an extra boost that’ll get you feeling extra good… If you’re ready for a new experience try a Puff Xtrax Wedding Cake 2 Gram THC-O disposable today, you’ll be happy you did!



Features:



2mL/2000mg per Disposable

Flavor: Wedding Cake

Strain: Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Calming

Aroma: Rich, Tangy and Creamy

100% Premium Hemp Derived THC-O Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: THC-O Distillate, Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



1-Qty THC-O 2G Wedding Cake Disposable Vape

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC/THC-O products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Click Here to View Lab Results



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

