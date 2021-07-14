PUFF XTRAX's THCO Infused Delta 8 (D8) Blue Raspberry Sour Belt Edibles deliver a potent 25mg of THC-O infused Delta-8 in a lip-puckering sour belt. PUFF XTRAX's THCO Blue Raspberry Sour Belts are covered in a perfectly pucker-inducing sour sugar coating with no earthy hemp taste. Our THC-O infused edibles add an extra boost psychoactive effect. THC-O is known to be 3x stronger than Delta 9 THC...If you’re ready for a new experience try our Sour Candy THC-O infused edibles today, you’ll be happy you did! You may not want to keep them around or the entire bag might be gone the next day!



We recommended refrigerating your edibles after opening and not storing them in a humid and or hot environment as they may mesh or melt together.



Features:



Flavor: Blue Raspberry

Candy Type: Sour Belts

250mg THC-O per Pouch

25mg THC-O per Sour Belt

10 Sour Belts per Pouch

No Earthy Hemp Aftertaste - Taste just like the real candy

100% Premium Hemp Derived THC-O Distillate

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid Sulfate, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Food Coloring, 25mg THC-O Delta 8 THC, and Plant-Derived Terpenes

Included:



1-Qty Pouch of (10) THC-O Delta-8 Sour Belts

Potent Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Click Here to View Lab Results



Dosage:



It’s strongly recommended to start with 1/2 gummy to experience how Delta 8 affects you. Since each person’s metabolism is different, some may find that a low dose will be more than enough to have achieve the desired result, while others may need a full gummy. Another factor to consider is the amount of time required for the gummy to be digested, which varies from person-to-person. For best results, consume the dose before eating, or eat the gummy with food, to facilitate the highest rate of absorption into your system. Until you understand how these Delta 8 gummies affect you, it’s best to wait at least 1-2 hours for effects to take place, before deciding to consume more, since a common issue is over-dosing due to the delayed effects when consuming edibles.



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.