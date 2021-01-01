About this product

This bad boy is THICK! The glass thickness is up to 7mm, it just gives you that kind of confidence while high not afraid of breaking it easily. One of the handpicked item from the Puffing Bird staff! The water pipe is beaker bong shaped so you know it will sit on your coffee table nicely. The glass bong's beaker bottom and the flared mouthpiece comes in a very nice peacock green finish, makes it extra elegant comparing to all those flamboyant designed bongs out there! It also features a ring ice catcher for putting ice cubes in and have a smooth smoking experience. The bong comes with a 4" 14mm female downstem and a 14mm male glass bowl for smoking dry flowers. A must-have item for your glass collection if you're into thick glass bongs! You can also pair this piece with the $16.99 titanium nail bundle making it a dab ready piece!



Accessories: 1x 14mm Female Down Stem, 1x 14mm Male Bowl Piece

Height: 12" / 30cm

Beaker Base Width: 5.5" / 14cm

Thickness: 7mm

45° Joint

Extra Thick Glass

Peacock Green Glass

Beaker Bong Style

Ring Ice Catcher/Pinch

Removable Down Stem

Female Joint

Flared Mouthpiece

Category: For Dry Herbs, Bongs/Water Pipes

Features Of This Water Pipe

Beaker Bong



This water pipe term is very easy to understand, it looks like a scientific equipment piece: The beaker. Beaker bongs are considered one of the most popular forms of water bong in the cannabis community since it's got a larger base it can sit on any flat surface and won't easily tip over. Perfect shape for everyday use!



Extra Thick Glass Bong



This bong/water pipe is made of thick glass, the thickness of the wall normally range from 5mm~7mm, some can even reach 10mm. Thick glass bongs can take up more beatings than most of the glass bongs on the market. It won't break unless you drop it from somewhere really high. With proper maintenance, the bong can last forever.



Ice Catcher/Pinch



This water pipe features a built-in ice catcher which means you can add ice cubes into the tube of the bong. As we all know that smoke generated from herb combustion can be very hot, having ice cubes or even snow in the water pipe can chill the smoke providing a much smoother smoking experience.



Removable Downstem



Most commonly seen on beaker bongs, since beaker bongs without a fixed downstem still need a diffuser to diffuse smoke, a removable downstem will be used in that situation, since it's removable the water pipe/bong and the downstem can be clean separately.



Flared Mouthpiece



A flared mouthpiece means that the mouthpiece is thicker or higher than the rest of the bong, it's more comfortable to put your mouth on it and creating a tighter seal for smoking at the same time.



Glass Bong



This water pipe is made of high-quality glass. 100% handmade and closely examined by the Puffing Bird Staff.



Female Joint



This water pipe features an 18mm female joint.