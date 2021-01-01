About this product

This UFO and tree perc beaker water pipe is one of the most simple and elegant designed bong. Simple yet very functional. It features 2 individual percolators, the first one is the ufo perc and the second one the 6-arm tree perc. It also features an ice catcher or ice pinch which you can place ice cubes in it creating an even smoother hit. Timeless beaker base provides maximum stability. The set comes with a standard 4" 14mm female downstem and a clear 14mm male bowl piece/glass slide.



Accessories: 1x 14mm Female Down Stem, 1x 14mm Male Bowl Piece

Height: 16" / 38cm

Beaker Base Width: 4.65" / 12cm

Black Glass

Beaker Bong Style

Tree Perc Bong

UFO Perc

Ice Catcher/Pinch

Removable Down Stem

Female Joint

Flared Mouthpiece

Category: For Dry Herbs, Bongs/Water Pipes

Features Of This Water Pipe

Beaker Bong



This water pipe term is very easy to understand, it looks like a scientific equipment piece: The beaker. Beaker bongs are considered one of the most popular forms of water bong in the cannabis community since it's got a larger base it can sit on any flat surface and won't easily tip over. Perfect shape for everyday use!



Ice Catcher/Pinch



This water pipe features a built-in ice catcher which means you can add ice cubes into the tube of the bong. As we all know that smoke generated from herb combustion can be very hot, having ice cubes or even snow in the water pipe can chill the smoke providing a much smoother smoking experience.



Tree Perc



The tree perc is one of the most common percolators found in today's bongs, the tree perc sits in the water and has numerous arms that diffuse smoke allowing the smoke to evenly spread in the water creating a smooth hit.



UFO Perc



Percolators that shapes like a UFO are generally referred to as UFO percs. It can diffuse smoke in many different forms just like a Tree Perc



Removable Downstem



Most commonly seen on beaker bongs, since beaker bongs without a fixed downstem still need a diffuser to diffuse smoke, a removable downstem will be used in that situation, since it's removable the water pipe/bong and the downstem can be clean separately.



Flared Mouthpiece



A flared mouthpiece means that the mouthpiece is thicker or higher than the rest of the bong, it's more comfortable to put your mouth on it and creating a tighter seal for smoking at the same time.



Glass Bong



This water pipe is made of high-quality glass. 100% handmade and closely examined by the Puffing Bird Staff.



Female Joint



This water pipe features an 18mm female joint.