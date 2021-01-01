2.4" Handmade Nano Clear Glass Spoon by Puffing Bird
About this product
This handmade glass spoon pipe comes with blue floral patterns on the bowl with clear pipe body, that allows you to enjoy the beauty of the smoke fluid dynamics when burning your dry herb. It also features a large carb hole on the left side. It is a nano portable size glass pipe that could easily fit in your pocket so you could carry it anywhere you like.
Accent Color Vary
Left Side Carb Hole
Large Carb Hole
Transparent Scheme
Flat Bottom
Length: 2.4" / 6 CM
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
PARTIALLY COLORED GLASS
PARTIALLY CLEAR GLASS
NANO Size
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
DICHROIC GLASS
A popular technique used in glass blowing, you can clearly see the sparkled glass inside the dichroic glass which will turn into different colors when exposing to different lighting.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
CLEAR GLASS
This clean and glossy glass pipe features a transparent body that allows you to see through the inside. The beauty of the smoke fluid dynamics is fully shown from the weed bowl all the way to the mouthpiece.
NANO SIZE
This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!
