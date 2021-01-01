About this product

This inside-out glass pipe features with blue floral patterns on the bowl, and orange accent color on the tube. It has a medium size carb hole on the left-hand side of the bowl, and spiral glass orbs on the outside of the pipe tube body.



Accent Color Vary

Transparent Glass Orbs

Length: 2.8" / 7 CM

Flat Bottom

HANDMADE GLASS SPOON

THICK GLASS

DEEP BOWL

COLORED GLASS

WORKED GLASS

NANO Size

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes

Feature Of This Spoon Pipe



HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.



NANO SIZE



This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!