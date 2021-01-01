4.1"Handmade Blue Glass Pipe with White Stripes
About this product
This handmade blue glass spoon pipe comes with white net stripes on the body. Its skinny tubing guarantees a much smoother air flow, it features a large carb hole on the left side of the bowl.
Length: 4.1" / 10.5 CM
Skinny Tubing
Solid Blue Color
White Stripe Pattern
HANDMADE PIPE
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
MINI SIZE
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe:
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
MINI SIZE
This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!
