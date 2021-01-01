Loading…
Puffing Bird

4.3" Fumed Glass Milli Hammer Bubbler

About this product

Handmade from fumed glass, this hammer bubbler has a slightly round bowl body with white milli scheme on the top of the bowl, and light yellow fritted scheme on the bottom. Features a built-in ash catcher and a fixed downstem. The tube of the body is surrounded with red zig-zag pattern.
Murrine Glass
Millefiori Milli Scheme
Hammer Style
Color Changing Pipe
Length: 4.3" / 11 CM
Sturdy Base
HANDMADE Hammer Bubbler
THICK GLASS
FUMED GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
MINI Size Hammer Bubbler
Fixed Downstem
